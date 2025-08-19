Shane Bieber to Return From Elbow Injury, Make Blue Jays Debut Friday
Two-time All-Star Shane Bieber is set to return to the mound this week.
Bieber, who has not played in over a year since undergoing Tommy John surgery for a torn UCL last April, will make his Blue Jays debut on Friday at Miami, manager John Schneider told reporters. Bieber has recently completed seven starts as part of his rehab assignment, posting a 1.89 ERA and 37 strikeouts across 29 innings.
Bieber was traded to Toronto in July at the deadline after previously spending his entire career with Cleveland, and will begin pitching for a Blue Jays' team that is second in wins and fourth in strikeouts, but just 23rd in ERA. He joins the rotation a little over a month before the end of the regular season, as the Blue Jays lead the American League East with a 73-52 record.
The 30-year-old pitcher has been one of the best starters in the league when healthy. In the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, his best campaign, Bieber went 8-1 with a league-leading 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts and won the triple crown and Cy Young award. When he last saw significant playing time in 2023, he went 6-6 with a 3.80 ERA.