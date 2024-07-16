Shohei Ohtani Dons Custom Suit With Picture of His Dog on All-Star Red Carpet
Since coming to America in 2018, Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter and pitcher Shohei Ohtani has gradually seen his little corner of the world grow. He announced his marriage to basketball player Mamiko Tanaka in February, and he has also introduced the world to his dog—Dekopin, or Decoy for short.
It seemed only fitting, then, that Ohtani would pay tribute to Decoy on his fourth All-Star red carpet.
Ohtani's suit at the event Tuesday afternoon in Texas featured lining with pictures of the Kooikerhondje, and he gleefully opened the jacket to show fans and photographers ahead of the All-Star Game Tuesday evening.
The two-time American League MVP's salute to Decoy came seven months after he revealed the dog's name in an interview with MLB Network. Later, Decoy was given a joke visa by Rahm Emanuel, the United States's ambassador to Japan.
The dog's human—the owner of an actual visa—is slashing .316/.400/.635 with 29 home runs and 69 RBIs this season.