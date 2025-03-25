Shohei Ohtani Organized Dodgers Dinner, Which Featured a 400-Pound Tuna
The Los Angeles Dodgers had a good time on the field during the Tokyo Series, as the club won both of its season-opening games over the Chicago Cubs in Japan.
And the defending champions had a good time off the field as well.
While the Dodgers were in Tokyo, three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani, as well as fellow Japanese teammates Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki, organized a team dinner, which included crab, sea urchin, other types of sushi and one of the main courses, a giant tuna fish that weighed an estimated 400–500 pounds, according to MLB.com.
Ohtani took to his account on Instagram and posted a picture of the dinner, which multiple Dodgers players raved about.
"Every guy that I talked to said it was the best experience they ever had," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told MLB.com.
Roberts went on to admit that he doesn't believe Ohtani, who spearheaded the efforts to organize the meal, would have taken on such a task last year, a testament to his growth and comfort level around his Dodgers teammates.
"I think it speaks to, more so than leadership, it's the culture," Roberts continued. "I just think that it's their sense of nationalism and pride in their country that they wanted to put their best foot forward to welcome their teammates to Japanese cuisine and show hospitality. I think that's what speaks more for me."
Ohtani and the Dodgers (2–0) resume the '25 season stateside against the Detroit Tigers on March 27, which is Opening Day for all but two teams across MLB.