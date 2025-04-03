Shohei Ohtani Praises Dodgers' 'Good Vibe' After Yet Another Comeback Win
As you have surely heard by now, Los Angeles Dodgers two-way Shohei Ohtani smashed a gorgeous walk-off home run to break a tie vs. the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night, extending L.A.'s now eight-game winning streak to start the season and just generally wow-ing baseball fans both at home and in the stands.
Unsurprisingly, he was also the subject of plenty of media attention after the fact, both on the field and in the locker room.
In the latter location, Ohtani spoke a bit about the team's ability to seal the deal during this opening stretch of games, which has seen them trailing during six of the eight outings, but able to come back and win every time. To that point, the future Hall of Famer thinks the general vibe of the team, in addition to other factors, has helped them defy the odds.
"Just grateful as a player to be able to perform in an opportunity like this. ... We've been able to come back from behind especially in these games because of the bullpen and how much they do a great job giving us the opportunity to win."
"Overall, not just tonight, a really good vibe within the team so I think that's allowing us to come back from these games to win."
Take a look at that below:
The Dodgers will hope to keep those good vibes going with their first of three games vs. the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at 6:45 p.m.