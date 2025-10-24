Shohei Ohtani Responds to Blue Jays Manager John Schneider's Playful Request
While the Blue Jays missed out on designated hitter and pitcher Shohei Ohtani's services in free agency, they received quite the consolation prize: an American League pennant just two years later.
With Toronto basking in its league championship and looking forward to the World Series, the Blue Jays were able to laugh a bit about the saga Thursday ahead of Game 1 against Ohtani's Dodgers. Toronto manager John Schneider jokingly suggested Ohtani give back the souvenirs the Blue Jays tried to recruit him with, and Ohtani offered up a humorous response in return.
"It's in my garage," Ohtani chuckled to reporters via TSN, referring to a hat Toronto gifted him.
Speaking through an interpreter, Ohtani offered nothing but praise for the Blue Jays.
"I really had a wonderful time getting to know them as an entire organization, and the impression I got is like, they're very top class," Ohtani said. "Awesome people. And so the circumstance that we get to play against them, against that superb organization, is something I'm really looking forward to."
The future Hall of Famer has had little trouble with Toronto in the past; in 121 career at-bats against the Blue Jays, he's slashing .314/.435/.719 with 11 home runs and 27 RBIs.