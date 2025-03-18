Shohei Ohtani Became the First Funny Meme of MLB Season During Dodgers-Cubs in Tokyo
Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are currently kicking of their season against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo and it didn't take long for the reigning NL MVP to become the first funny meme of the year.
The defending champions are the favorites to win it all again and a lot of that is thanks to Ohtani. Tuesday's game was an early start in the U.S., with the first pitch being thrown shortly after 5 a.m. ET.
During the top of the eighth inning the Fox broadcast showed Ohtani on the bench and he seemed to be having an issue with eyes, which was pretty relatable for fans who got up early to watch the game.
Fans loved that.
