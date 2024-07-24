Shohei Ohtani Had Perfect Answer When Asked to Name His Favorite Female Athlete
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated Women's Night at their home game against the rival San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, which started with players naming their favorite female athletes and then had the special women in their lives picking walk-up songs for their at-bats in the team's 5-2 win.
Dodgers players were asked about their favorite female athlete while arriving at the the stadium. While many jumped at the chance to name legendary tennis player Serena Williams or WNBA star Caitlin Clark, Shohei Ohtani didn't hesitate to name someone very special to him—his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, who played four years of professional basketball in Japan before retiring last year.
Here's Ohtani giving his answer:
Here's the full video with other Dodgers players weighing in:
Here are the walk-up songs that were picked:
The Dodgers have now won five straight since the All-Star break and remain atop the NL West at 61-41.