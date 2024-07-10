Sunglasses-Wearing Puppy Eating Hot Dog at Mets Game Had MLB Fans Howling
Move over, Joey Chestnut. A new hot dog-guzzling champion has emerged this summer.
A small dog went viral Tuesday night during the New York Mets' series opener against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field when its owner began feeding it a hot dog on the SNY broadcast. The dog was wearing sunglasses, a gold chain and a Mets hat while devouring the frankfurter.
As expected, MLB fans were all about it:
It's really a dog eat dog world out there.
The vibes around the Mets have been just as delightful the past month or so, as New York erased a slow start to the season by going 16–8 in June. Entering Tuesday's clash against the Nationals, the Mets were 44–45 and 2 and 1/2 games behind the San Diego Padres for the third and final NL wild-card spot.
