Sunglasses-Wearing Puppy Eating Hot Dog at Mets Game Had MLB Fans Howling

Tom Dierberger

A fan gives his pup a hot dog treat during the Mets' matchup against the Nationals. / SNY
Move over, Joey Chestnut. A new hot dog-guzzling champion has emerged this summer.

A small dog went viral Tuesday night during the New York Mets' series opener against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field when its owner began feeding it a hot dog on the SNY broadcast. The dog was wearing sunglasses, a gold chain and a Mets hat while devouring the frankfurter.

As expected, MLB fans were all about it:

It's really a dog eat dog world out there.

The vibes around the Mets have been just as delightful the past month or so, as New York erased a slow start to the season by going 16–8 in June. Entering Tuesday's clash against the Nationals, the Mets were 44–45 and 2 and 1/2 games behind the San Diego Padres for the third and final NL wild-card spot.

