Teoscar Hernandez Broke His Own Free Agency News With Cheeky Instagram Post
Teoscar Hernandez is running it back with the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025 and beyond.
The source? The man himself.
Hernandez, one of the top bats remaining on the free-agent market, agreed to sign a three-year contract worth $66 million with the Dodgers that includes a club option for 2028, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. But Hernandez broke the news of his decision himself, posting "I'm back" on his Instagram story with a fire emoji and a blue heart.
Hernandez signed a one-year prove-it deal worth $23.5 million with Los Angeles last offseason, and his gamble paid off. The 32-year-old batted .272/.339/.501 with a career-high 33 homers and 99 RBIs in 2024, helping the Dodgers win their eighth World Series in franchise history.
Hernandez now will rejoin Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman atop the Dodgers' star-studded lineup. He started 104 games in left field and 50 in right field last year, and will take that same role in 2025 and beyond alongside outfielder Tommy Edman and the recently acquired Michael Conforto.
After retaining Hernandez, the Dodgers also have decisions to make in whether or not to bring back current free agents Clayton Kershaw, Jack Flaherty, Kiké Hernandez and Joe Kelly.