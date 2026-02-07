Terrance Gore, World Series Champion Outfielder, Dies at 34

Terrance Gore, a World Series champion outfielder, died Friday, MLB announced. He was 34.

“We are heartbroken from the loss of Terrance Gore, and send our love to his family and loved ones,” Kansas City said in a social-media post.

Gore—renowned for his speed—played parts of eight big-league seasons with the Royals, Cubs, Dodgers and Mets, as well as a postseason with the Braves. He swiped 43 bases in just 112 career games—a 62-per-year pace extrapolated to a full season.

Born in Macon, Ga., Gore was picked in the 20th round of the 2011 draft by Kansas City out of Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Fla.. He established his speedster credentials in the minor leagues by swiping 68 bags in 2013 for the Single-A Lexington Legends; he ended his minor-league career with 324 steals in all.

Debuting in 2014, Gore primarily saw action as a pinch runner. He finished his career with a slashline of .216/.310/.270 with one run batted in.

In ‘14, he saw action in six playoff games for the Royals. Without stepping to the plate a single time, he scored two runs and stole three bases for the American League champions. He stole bases in the postseason with Kansas City in 2015 and Chicago in 2018 as well.

In total, three teams on which Gore played—the ‘15 Royals, Los Angeles in 2020, and ‘21 Atlanta—won championships.

