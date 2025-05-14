Three-Time All-Star With Cardinals, Matt Carpenter, Announces Retirement
Three-time MLB All Star Matt Carpenter is calling it a career after a long and productive run that established him as a fan favorite in St. Louis. The 14-year veteran announced his retirement from baseball Wednesday morning on Sports Spectrum's Get in the Game podcast, citing his desire to spend more time with his family.
“God really just put it on my heart that it was time to come home and be a dad,” Carpenter said. “I’ve got two little kids. I’ve got a third-grade daughter, Kinley. I got a first-grade son, Cannon. And they are just in such fun ages. I just didn’t want to miss out on any more things that you miss as a professional athlete.”
Over 14 seasons in the bigs Carpenter was a legitimate gamer whose left-handed swing provided a steady weapon in the Cardinals' lineup. He broke through in 2012 en route to a sixth-place finish in National Leage Rookie of the Year voting and followed that up with a six-year run in which he garnered fringe MVP consideration.
Carpenter led the NL in doubles twice, including 2013 when he also passed the Senior Circuit in hits and runs.
Overall he finished with a .259 batting average for the Cardinals, Yankees and Padres.