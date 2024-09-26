Tigers Analyst Carlos Peña Saw Spencer Torkelson's Home Run Coming, Celebrated Accordingly
The Detroit Tigers won yet again on Wednesday night, taking care of business easily against the Tampa Bay Rays to move even closer to completing one of the most remarkable runs in baseball history and securing a playoff spot. They are now 10 games over .500 and will make the playoffs barring a collapse this weekend against the lowly Chicago White Sox.
In short, the vibes are immaculate and have been boosted by Bally Sports Detroit's broadcast of the 29-11 stretch. Jason Benetti has been as advertised, one of the very best announcers working any sport. And a rotating crew of analysts including Dan Petry, Andy Dirks, Kirk Gibson and Carlos Peña have added to the experience.
Peña found himself in the middle of Benetti and Gibson last night and authored a great moment in the sixth inning. Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson was at the dish with with one on and one out against Tampa Bays reliever Manuel Rodríguez. Peña noticed the way Torkelson was being pitched and applied that baseball instinct to predict a big fly on the next pitch.
And when Torkelson launched a two-run home run to make Peña look like a genius, the player-turned-analyst reacted like Joe Rogan watching a shocking knockout ringside.
It's been a long, long time since anyone doing a Tigers broadcast has had reason to have this much fun. Game after game it becomes clear that everyone involved is taking full advantage of the surprising opportunity at every turn.