Tigers' Gleyber Torres Leaves Game at Guardians After Awkward Tag to Head
On Saturday, Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres drew a walk in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians—only for the next play to result in disaster.
With two outs in the inning, Tigers left fielder Riley Greene bounced a grounder to Guardians second baseman Angel Martinez. Martinez flipped the ball to shortstop Brayan Rocchio—only for Rocchio to fall on Torres elbow-first as he went to the ground.
The freak and seemingly inadvertent tag left Torres lying on his back as Detroit's trainers rushed to attend to him, and a concerned-looking Rocchio standing over the three-time All-Star. Eventually, Torres exited the game and the Tigers reshuffled their lineup.
Torres, 28, signed a $15 million contract with Detroit on Dec. 27.
The deal has paid off handsomely for both sides thus far, as Torres is slashing .279/.385/.424 with nine home runs, 44 RBIs, and 2.3 bWAR. The Tigers are 55-34, and hold the second-best record in baseball behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.