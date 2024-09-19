Tigers' Jace Jung Evades Tag at Plate With Coolest Slide of the Season
The Detroit Tigers are fighting to keep their postseason dreams alive, having entered play Wednesday trailing their AL Central foes the Minnesota Twins by 1.5 games in the wild card race.
With a crucial matchup against the Kansas City Royals on the slate, the Tigers managed to extend their lead to 4–1 during the third inning thanks to a jaw-dropping slide from third baseman Jace Jung.
Shortstop Trey Sweeney laced a double into right field, which allowed Spencer Torkelson to score from second base. Jung was on first base at the time and he turned on the jets to try to score on the play, too.
The ball was cut off down the first base line and rifled to home plate. It appeared Jung would be thrown out at home, but he managed to evade the tag at the plate with an incredible slide, effectively ducking underneath the arms of Salvador Perez and tapping the plate with his foot.
Have a look at the ridiculous slide that increased Detroit's lead to 4–1.
The throw to Perez was slightly high, causing the veteran catcher to jump before reaching down for the tag. That proved to be a difference maker on the play, as Jung was able to flatten out during his slide and reach the plate untagged.
Every run counts for the Tigers from here on out, and that insurance run could prove critical as they look to sneak into the playoffs.