Tigers Prospect Jackson Jobe Oozes Confidence With Hilarious Quote in Spring Training
You don't have to question Detroit Tigers up-and-coming pitcher Jackson Jobe's confidence.
MLB Pipeline's No. 5 prospect started for the Tigers against the Toronto Blue Jays during spring training Saturday. The Tigers lost 5-0, but Jobe threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing only one hit. He had one emphatic strikeout in the outing, which came against Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Guerrero went down swinging as he whiffed on a 97-mph fastball from Jobe.
Jobe threw three straight fastballs to Guerrero. The first was fouled off, the next two were swings and misses. After the game, the young right-handed hurler spoke to his approach during the matchup. He exuded confidence and delivered a hilarious quote.
"I'm done with trying to dot a gnat's a--," Jobe said via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. "Just, here's my stuff. If you hit it, good. Odds are, probably not."
Whoever he sees at the plate, safe to say he won't be scared in the slightest.
The Tigers called up Jobe late in the season last year to aid in their improbable run to the postseason. He made two appearances in the regular season, both from the bullpen, where he threw four total innings, surrendering just one hit and no earned runs. He made two appearances during the postseason, too, where he threw 1 2/3 innings and gave up five hits and three earned runs.
Jobe is expected to enter the Tigers' starting rotation in his upcoming rookie season. He's working to get comfortable over the spring. And he's done just that thus far.