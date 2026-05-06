Even A.J. Hinch Found It Difficult to Give Framber Valdez the Benefit of the Doubt

Tempers briefly spilled over during the Red Sox’ 10-3 win over the Tigers on Tuesday after Detroit starting pitcher Framber Valdez plunked Boston shortstop Trevor Story in the back with a fastball after surrendering back-to-back homers in the fourth inning, prompting both club’s benches and bullpens to clear.

While no punches were thrown, it was clear that Valdez, who was ejected from the game, had ruffled the Red Sox’ feathers. Let me first say this.

We don’t know for sure whether Valdez intentionally hit Story or not. After all, the Tigers southpaw, who had yielded seven earned runs on nine hits, was hardly the picture of sharpness on the mound. Is it possible that, after serving up back-to-back homers, he reared back with a fastball in a competitive effort to right the ship and simply missed? Yes. Just as it’s also possible that Valdez plunked Story out of frustration with the way things were going, out of annoyance at Willson Contreras’s mother-of-all-bat-flips upon going yard two batters previously, or, as one former player speculated, out of vexation that the Red Sox had discovered a tell on his pitches.

Benches clear in the 4th inning of the Red Sox-Tigers game in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/8CigiKH63L — MLB (@MLB) May 5, 2026

Speaking to reporters through an interpreter, Valdez denied there was any intent to hit Story.

“No, it was not intentional,” Valdez said, according to Tigers beat reporter Evan Woodbery. “It appeared intentional for the way it happened, but it wasn't. I was trying to throw strikes and get outs. It was a high pitch and I simply lost it.”

It was the first four-seam fastball Valdez had thrown in 2026.

Valdez said he felt it was “unfair” that the umpiring crew ejected him—and he may have a point, given that he was assessed no warning. Clearly, the umpires felt there was intent there, given the events that preceded the pitch.

They weren’t the only ones. Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy, perhaps earning clubhouse points in the process, said he thought there was intent, calling Valdez’s actions “weak.” Story said it was “pretty indisputable.”

And it’s hard to defend Valdez here given the events of last year. During a 7-1 loss to the Yankees in which Valdez, then of the Astros, took the loss after yielding six earned runs in five innings, the southpaw sparked suspicions of an alleged intentional cross-up with catcher Cesar Salazar.

Facing Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham with the bases loaded and a 1-0 count, Valdez seemingly shook off Salazar, who then gestured for the southpaw to step off the mound to no avail. Valdez delivered a sinker right down Broadway, which Grisham promptly crushed for a grand slam.

Did Framber Valdez cross his catcher up on purpose? pic.twitter.com/Qzh03zydfn — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) September 3, 2025

Two pitches later, Valdez fired a 93-mph pitch straight into Salazar’s chest, then turned his back to his backstop, who seemed to briefly glare back at him.

As one could imagine, the moment quickly went viral on social media, with many speculating that Valdez had intentionally plunked his catcher out of frustration after allowing a grand slam.

Valdez denied there was any intent, with Salazar adding that the two had had a PitchCom miscommunication. But it was particularly telling that a day later, Valdez’s agent was already performing damage control, easing any concerns about his client’s character just months before he was set to become arguably the top free agent pitcher on the market. One month before the alleged cross-up, Valdez questioned the Astros’ outfield positioning during one of his outings on the mound.

Did these incidents have any bearing on Valdez’s free agency, which came during a fruitful year for pitchers but was fruitless for three months until the lefty signed a three-year, $115 million with Detroit? It’s hard to say.

Just as it’s hard to say whether or not Valdez intentionally hit Story. We should give Valdez the benefit of the doubt. He seemed to be a well-liked teammate in Houston, and a heck of a pitcher on the mound, having been one of the most productive and durable starters in the league over the last several seasons.

Yet, it’s difficult to assume innocence when even Valdez’s own manager A.J. Hinch, who was his skipper for two seasons in Houston, seems uncomfortable playing the role of defense lawyer.

“We play a really good brand of baseball here,” Hinch said. “That didn't feel like it. I'm not judging intent, but I know when you go out on the field in those confrontations, you usually feel like you're in your right. It didn't feel good being out there.”

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