3 Detroit Tigers Who Need To Step Up in ALDS After Tough Wild Card Round
The Detroit Tigers continued their fairytale season in the Wild Card Round of the 2024 MLB Playoffs against the Houston Astros.
In a matchup against the two hottest teams in the American League, it was the underdogs who prevailed. They swept the three-game series, overcoming a massive disadvantage in postseason experience.
The young Tigers will now be facing off against a familiar foe in the Divisional Round, as they are set for a five-game series with the Cleveland Guardians. It is a franchise that Detroit has played the most games against in their franchise history, but it is the first time they will be facing off in the postseason.
In what will be an emotional series, can the Tigers prevail once again? If they are going to advance, here are three players who need to step up their performance from the Wild Card round in the ALDS.
Kerry Carpenter
A major catalyst for the improbable late-season run the team went on was Kerry Carpenter. When he returned from the injured list, he provided a spark that the entire team fed off of.
The biggest power threat on the team, his 6.1 home run percentage would have led the team by a wide margin had he qualified. Only two players, outfielder Riley Greene and catcher Jake Rogers were at or above the league minimum of 3.0 percent on the squad.
Against the Astros, Carpenter was held in check, going 1-for-6 with one run scored. Hinch has shown he isn’t afraid to go with Justyn-Henry Malloy in the lineup and could turn to him more if Carpenter is mired in a cold streak.
Jason Foley
Arguably the biggest strength for Detroit in the postseason is their bullpen. However, the Wild Card Series against Houston provided a few nerve-racking moments from their relievers.
None left fans on the edge of their seat more than Game 1 when closer Jason Foley struggled. He recorded only one out, giving up three hits and one earned run being charged aginast him.
Luckily, Beau Brieske was able to shut down the door, but the Tigers need more from him in they are going to get passed the Guardians in the ALDS. There are other weapons to turn to out of the pen, but Foley emerged as the preferred late-game option down the stretch.
Riley Greene
In the conversation as the team’s MVP, Greene didn’t provide the team much of any production against the Astros. He was 1-for-9 with three strikeouts, but his one hit was a double off Josh Hader in Game 1.
There were other players, such as Colt Keith and Spencer Torkelson, who didn’t record a hit against Houston but were able to get on base. They drew four and three walks respectively, to lead the team.
Will Greene be able to break out of this slump against Cleveland? He struggled against them during the regular season, but his team needs him to step up to continue this incredible run.