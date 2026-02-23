Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Frustrates Fans with World Baseball Classic News

The Detroit Tigers are in the process of trying to get ready for the season in spring camp, and a huge part of that is pitchers ramping up and stretching themselves out to be prepared for the workload.

As exciting as the World Baseball Classic is, it presents an undeniable disruption to teams when it comes to spring training, but Detroit's ace Tarik Skubal -- while committed to play for Team USA -- is determined to not let that happen.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

As first reported by Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, Skubal told media on Monday that he is only going to make one start for the stars and stripes in pool play before returning to Lakeland to continue his spring. If the team makes the championship, he said he would try to return.

Fans who support Team USA were unhappy with the news and questioned why Skubal is even going to play in the event at all then, which he did his best to explain.

Skubal Says He Wants to Pitch for Team USA and Be Ready for Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I'm trying to do both things, trying to pitch for Team USA but I understand the need to be here with these guys and get ready for the season," Skubal said. "I think it’s kind of the best of both worlds in that aspect, and I’m grateful they took me in that capacity."

Given the circumstances of Skubal only being under contract for this year ahead of what is expected to be a record-setting deal in free agency next year assuming he's healthy, it's tough to blame the southpaw for protecting himself and assuring he's ready to go for Detroit.

It's understandable why fans are disappointed, but the fact of the matter is this is the best pitcher on the planet; anything he gives this team is a bonus and he is certainly under no obligation to take time away from camp to compete at all.

Skubal Priortizing Tigers Season is Correct Call

Detroit Tigers starting pitchers Framber Valdez, Jack Flaherty, Justin Verlander, Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In an ideal world, the WBC would be in the middle of the season and not mess with pitchers ramp up periods. Too often this time of year, pitchers are going down with injuries and missing huge amounts of time, and it has happened at this event.

By making just the one start, Skubal is prioritizing Detroit over what is ultimately an exhibition tournament, which is exactly the way he should be approaching this. This is a Tigers team which has a chance to do some truly special things this year, and he is making sure he's there for it.

It's a tough pill to swallow that Team USA will not have full force Skubal, but it is certainly the best outcome Detroit could hope for. As for the rest of the staff, with guys like Paul Skenes, Logan Webb, Nolan McLean and Joe Ryan in the fold, the group is certainly in very capable hands.

Skubal is going to be ready to go on Opening Day for the Tigers, and fans will be grateful for that fact.