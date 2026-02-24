Why Jack Flaherty's Spring Focus Matters More Than His Results

The Detroit Tigers and Jack Flaherty first joined forces in December 2023 when the right-hander signed with the franchise as a free agent. During his time with the Tigers in 2024, he logged a stunning 2.95 ERA and 133 strikeouts across 106.2 innings pitched through 18 starts.

But his time in the Motor City was cut short when he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in July 2024 in exchange for Thayron Liranzo and Trey Sweeney.

Considering his strong production that year in Detroit, fans were thrilled to hear that he would be returning for the 2025 season, signing on as a free agent once again. Unfortunately, things took an undesirable turn when Flaherty was met with inconsistency and a noticeable dip in performance. By the end of his campaign, he registered a 4.64 ERA and 188 strikeouts across 161.0 innings pitched through 31 starts.

Last year was far from his best, but this spring, he has an opportunity to get himself back to his previous form. Instead of focusing on results, it would be best for Flaherty to prioritize consistency on the mound.

Flaherty’s Key to Unlocking His Fullest Potential

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The 30-year-old starter has nine successful years of Major League Baseball under his belt. His pitching woes last year had nothing to do with his ability but had everything to do with his consistency, or lack thereof.

June, in particular, was a rough stretch for him. Through five games, he recorded a dreadful 6.84 ERA and 28 strikeouts in six innings pitched. The following month, he started to bounce back, but he took another drastic fall in August when he finished with a 5.51 ERA through six starts.

Flaherty is now in the company of one of the most prolific starting rotations in the Major Leagues, one that includes ace Tarik Skubal, Framber Valdez, Casey Mize and Justin Verlander. With such a capable squad on deck, he is surrounded by an encouraging staff that could help propel him forward.

This is a year that Detroit has a real shot at reaching World Series contention, but much of that potential will directly rely on how its starting rotation shows up on the mound. The consistency must be there week to week, and this stands especially true for Flaherty—all eyes will be on him this spring in hopes of watching him make a comeback in time for a stellar season.