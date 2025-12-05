Tigers Reportedly Still Having Discussions with Teams About Tarik Skubal Trade

The Detroit Tigers entered this offseason with one massive question looming over them which has dominated the headlines more so than anyone they are targeting in free agency.

With one year left on his contract before hitting free agency and extension talks over the last calendar year going nowhere, many have openly wondered whether or not the Tigers could actually do the unthinkable and trade Tarik Skubal.

Reporting on the matter and polling of executives has been mixed, however the general consensus was that Detroit is going to hold onto the generational ace. On Friday though just days ahead of the winter meetings, Buster Olney of ESPN has revealed those discussions are still ongoing.

Olney Says Tigers Are Still Shopping Skubal Around

Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal walks off the field after pitching the first inning against Mariners at ALDS Game 5 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Tigers continue to be engaged with other teams in discussing the Tarik Skubal trade options," Olney wrote on X. "Still unclear whether they'll actually move the left-hander in a big trade; the asking prices are enormous, as you could imagine. He could be the biggest difference-maker for a new team in '26, and Detroit would have to get significant value in return to do this. The Tigers can end the conversation at any point by announcing they're keeping him."

It should be noted that at least hearing what other teams have to say is simply doing due diligence, and while Scott Harris and ownership will receive flak for this, it wouldn't be smart business to outright refuse to take the calls from other teams.

All reporting still indicates that even if Detroit were actually to make the trade, they are asking rightfully for astronomical return prices. If someone were to bite and send the moon and stars for Skubal, there's an argument to be made it would set them up better than just one season of Skubal.

Will Tigers Actually Get Close to Trading Skubal?

Sep 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) flips the ball to first base to get out Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (not pictured) in the fourth inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

The fact that these conversations are still going on and seemingly no final decision has been made has to at least be a little bit concerning for Detroit fans who are firmly in the no trade camp.

Olney is correct in saying that if there was no chance they were going to trade the repeat American League Cy Young, they could come out and say it, and it would not stop teams from still making offers.

Locking yourself into saying you're doing one thing though only to turn around and do the other if a desired offer comes erodes trust in the fanbase however and would make an already emotional situation likely even worse.

Ultimately at this point, the best guess is still that nobody will meet the Tigers massive asking price and Skubal will remain in the Motor City for at least one more season. If Detroit is serious about contending in 2026, it's hard to argue anything else should even be considered.

With that being said, expect the noise to get even louder once the winter meetings arrive and the media buzz becomes real. Whether or not that buzz leads to anything remains to be seen, but it's safe to say Skubal and his status will be the topic next week in Orlando.

