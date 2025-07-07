Detroit Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Joins Elite Company Against Guardians
The Detroit Tigers were able to sweep their series against the Cleveland Guardians with their ace on the mound.
In an extra innings affair on Sunday, the Tigers were able to complete the sweep against the Guardians with a come-from-behind victory.
More News: Detroit Tigers Slugger Matches All-Star Break Franchise Offensive Benchmark
The sweep against Cleveland has helped further separate Detroit from Cleveland in the American League Central standings, with this division feeling like it is wrapped up as of now.
Unfortunately for Tarik Skubal on Sunday, he didn’t receive any run support early on to get the win, in what ended up being a historic start. It took the Tigers a bit to get going on offense, but a home run in the 10th inning by Trey Sweeney provided them with enough runs to get the win.
More News: Tigers Could Dramatically Upgrade Their Starting Rotation With This Trade
However, this game was all about the performance of their talented southpaw who joined some elite company with the win, according to Justin Havens on X (formerly Twitter) who goes by the user name Nugget Chef and co-hosts the Baseball is Dead podcast.
Skubal joined some of the best left-hander pitchers of all-time by being able to record his third game of the season without allowing a run, walk, all while striking out 10 batters.
More News: Tigers Pitching Staff Starting to Become Major Concern Ahead of Trade Deadline
Joining the company of Sandy Kofax, Randy Johnson, and Clayton Kershaw goes to show the caliber of pitcher that Skubal has become. With all three either in the Hall of Fame already or will be when his career is done in the case of Kershaw, Detroit’s southpaw has proven to be one of the best in the game.
Even though Skubal won the AL Cy Young and the Triple Crown last season, he is on pace for an even better campaign in 2025. That is rather shocking to say, but the underlying metrics for the southpaw are extremely impressive.
More News: Tigers Appear Set To Get Reese Olson Back Before Crucial Guardians Series
Joining the company of some of the best southpaws in the history of the game goes to show how good Skubal has become for the Tigers.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.