A.J. Hinch Gives Brutal Update on When Detroit Tigers Star Catcher Might Be Back
The Detroit Tigers are one of the hottest teams in baseball, winning seven out of their last eight games after getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in their first series of the year.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, it hasn’t been all positive news during the five-game winning streak.
Manager A.J. Hinch revealed on Wednesday morning that yet another key member of their lineup is going to be sidelined for a lengthy period of time.
Hours before taking the field for the series finale against the New York Yankees, Hinch provide an update on injured catcher Jake Rogers.
He underwent an MRI on his left oblique and it revealed that he is dealing with a strain. As shared by Chris McCosky of the Detroit News, it is not going to be a short stint on the injured list, as Rogers is expected to miss at least a month based on the rough estimate provided by Hinch.
With him sidelined, Detroit has selected the contract of veteran Tomas Nido from Triple-A Toledo. He will now he sharing the catching duties with Dillon Dingler.
Rogers was originally scratched from the lineup just ahead of Game 2 against the Yankees with discomfort in his side that flared up while he was taking swings in the batting cage.
It was deemed “tightness” at first, but testing revealed that there was a strain, which will keep him sidelined multiple weeks.
Nido offers excellent defensive ability but doesn’t have the same pop that Rogers has at the plate.
It will be interesting to see how this impacts reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.
He looked great on Tuesday afternoon, but that was the first time in 37 starts that he didn’t have Rogers catching for him.
Both the superstar ace and the Tigers will have to adjust to life without the important catcher for at least the next month based on the update provided by Hinch.