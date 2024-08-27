Can Detroit Tigers Continue Streak on Tuesday vs. Angels and Get Over .500 Mark?
Don’t look now, but the Detroit Tigers are arguably the hottest team in baseball. Written off after the MLB trade deadline as a team already turning its attention to 2024, they have forced their way back into the playoff discussion.
After sweeping the Chicago White Sox, the Tigers are now 66-66 on the season. It is the first time since June 5th that the team is .500.
On Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit will be looking to get over the .500 mark for the first time since they were 23-22 back on May 18th.
Taking the mound for the Tigers in this pivotal game is rookie Brant Hurter. The lefty is making the first start of his big league career, as he came on in relief following an opener in his first four outings.
Hurter has gone 1-1 with a 3.57 ERA over 17.2 innings. He has displayed incredible control, walking only one batter compared to 17 strikeouts.
Opposing him on the mound is veteran Johnny Cueto. This will be Cueto’s second appearance of the season after making his 2024 debut against the Kansas City Royals last week. The Angels lost that game 3-0.
This will be a chance for Detroit to exact some revenge against the Angels. Earlier in the season, the teams played a four-game series in Los Angeles to kick off a 10-game road trip. The Tigers lost three out of four games.
This is a vastly different squad that Detroit will have taking the field this time around. Several of the players who were in the starting lineup in June, are no longer with the team. Veterans Mark Canha and Carson Kelly were traded, Gio Urshela was released and Wenceel Perez is on the injured list.
Matt Vierling, Riley Greene, Colt Keith and potentially Jake Rogers are the only players from that series who will be in the lineup this time around. An electric group of young players led by Parker Meadows, Jace Jung, Kerry Carpenter and Spencer Torkelson are leading the charge.
Detroit is listed as a sizable favorite in this game, being installed at -154. When favored, the Tigers have a strong 29-23 record. When they are favorites of that size they have come through for bettors, going 11-5.
The Angels are listed as +130 underdogs. It is a role they are used to being in, as it will be the 107th time this season.