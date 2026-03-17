Tigers Legend Justin Verlander Knows One Thing He Won't Miss in Retirement

The Detroit Tigers made one of the most significant free agent signings the organization has made in a long time this past February when they brought back team legend Justin Verlander on a one-year deal.

Now at 43 years old, the future Hall of Famer may well be entering the final season of his career in the place where it started. Whether or not this is the last dance for Verlander though, he certainly is nearing the end of his career and this will be a season to remember.

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He is certainly looking forward to his return to the Motor City, but not everything is peaches and cream for Verlander at this late stage. During an appearance on Foul Territory from spring training this week, he talked about one thing he won't miss when he does hang up the cleats.

Verlander Won't Miss Prep That Goes Into Starts These Days

Justin Verlander will not miss the prep time that goes into a start once he decides to retire.



He adds that the goal when he retires is "to not miss playing." pic.twitter.com/xqb4KkNhSL — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 16, 2026

"I think all the prep that goes into it now, it's a lot," Verlander said. "The routine is just something you get in the grind of but as you guys know once you get older, all that prep and all the time in the training room and all that stuff, I won't miss that...I think the goal when you check out and retire and hang them up is to not miss playing, like I did everything I want to do. The goal is to feel complete and onto the next chapter."

Verlander certainly sounds like someone who while hungry to finish things off the right way also will be at peace when he finally does step away from the game. Given that he has spent nearly half of his entire life in Major League Baseball, whenever he does retire it will be a massive adjustment.

It seems like as he has aged, he's gained some serious perspective as well, and brings that perspective into the Detroit clubhouse.

Verlander Likely Playing Final Season for Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Given his age and the story of his return, this does seem like the perfect way for Verlander to cap off his career both in the city of Detroit and overall. The hope of course is that he can do what he couldn't in his last stint and bring the Tigers their first World Series since 1984.

Now, he will be more of a complimentary piece than anything else to what could be a great rotation, but Detroit does not need him to carry the load at all. If Verlander can simply be close to what he was over the second half of 2025, the Tigers would welcome it with open arms.

Regardless of whether he's an All-Star or completely washed up though, Verlander will savor the final moments so much so that he will try not to miss them when he is gone.