Tigers First Round Pick Arrives with Moonshot Grand Slam in First Pro At-Bat

The Detroit Tigers saw an incredible spring training debut over the weekend from their most recent first round pick in his first professional action.

During Detroit's drubbing of the New York Yankees, 19-year-old infielder Jordan Yost came to the plate in the eighth inning for what would be his first at-bat of spring training after being drafted over the summer.

With the bases loaded, Yost crushed a moonshot grand slam to right field to give the Tigers an 11-0 lead over the Yankees, quickly establishing himself as another talented young infielder in the farm system that fans in Detroit need to pay attention to.

Well, Jordan Yost hits a grand slam in his first professional plate appearance. That will do. pic.twitter.com/LoPaj7jg3D — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) March 15, 2026

While technically Yost's first professional at-bat won't count in the stat books until he makes his regular season debut likely in either rookie ball or Single-A, the youngster being able to get ahold of one in spring with the big league club will be something special for him to remember.

As a shortstop who struck out just once in his senior year of high school out of Tampa, FL, Yost might just be the next prospect in the organization to stand out with elite bat-to-ball skills that quickly put him on everyone's radar.

Yost Will Make Minor League Debut for Tigers This Season

Detroit Tigers prospect Jordan Yost | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Needless to say, the current No. 9 prospect in the Detroit farm is years away from making his debut, currently projected to arrive in 2029. With that being said, as guys like Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark near their debuts, the Tigers will need more talent coming up the pipeline.

Bryce Rainer looks like the next name up in the infield, but perhaps Yost can also establish himself as someone who could be the farm's next star prospect.

After the game, Yost weighed in on the moment, as did his coaches who heaped praise on the young slugger.

A.J. Hinch Praises Yost's Performance for Tigers

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's always nice for these guys to come over and get a look at what big leaguers look like and who they aspire to be," Hinch said via Jason Beck of MLB.com. "I try to get these guys in the game as best I can. We haven't gotten every person who's come over into a game, but I'm trying to...That was a really, really cool moment for him. He’ll go home happy."

Yost talked about it himself, revealing what his approach was and how adding strength in the weight program already has contributed to the power boost which was a relative unknown at the time of the draft.

"Just do my job," Yost said on what he was trying to do. "I know it's bases loaded, no outs. If anything, get the ball to the outfield, put together a good at-bat...I was ready for the heater, I got it pretty good...[Gaining weight] was the main priority, especially coming into the spring. My offseason goal was just to get bigger, stronger, and I think that's helped in kind of all areas. I've actually gotten faster, too."

Clearly, Yost is someone Detroit should be keeping a very close eye on over the coming season to see just how high he can climb in what will be his professional debut.