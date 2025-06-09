Can the Detroit Tigers Really Keep Up Their Winning Ways Despite Offensive Woes?
The Detroit Tigers maintained the best record in baseball with a huge series win over the weekend against the best record in the National League Chicago Cubs.
In front of crowds at Comerica Park that did not disappoint headed into the biggest home series in the Motor City in quite some time, the Tigers were able to find a couple of different ways to win in order to take two out of three.
When it comes to finding different ways to win, nobody has been better at that in Major League Baseball over the last couple of years than A.J. Hinch's "Gritty Tigs", seemingly never out of the game no matter what.
Over the last month or so, Detroit has had to get creative as their offense has started to falter. It's not an issue right now, but is this sustainable for a hopeful championship run?
Detroit Tigers Struggling Offensively in Last Month
It's no secret that the bread and butter for this team is pitching, and when healthy, specifically the starting rotation. With that being said, the offense has been just as good for significant portions of the season in terms of run creation and getting guys across the plate.
In the last 30 days though, it's been a bit of a slog. Within that period, Detroit has a record of 17-11. The offense has produced at no better than a middle of the road rate however, and in some cases worse than that.
On the season as a whole, 325 runs for the team ranks fifth in Major League Baseball. That rank has dropped to No. 15 with 115 runs in the last month. The direct hitting numbers are even more concerning.
A .693 team OPS ranked 19th while the team batting average of .239 ranks 20th. On-base percentage drops the Tigers outside the top-20, continuing a troubling trend for this team.
Of course, there is another side of the coin here. This is a situation that can be looked at as Detroit still winning games even with a cold offense and being able to ride the waves of a marathon season while still having success.
And that is a good sign, however it's not going to be enough to reach the World Series aspirations it looks like this team may have.
If the Tigers don't reverse their offensive fortunes soon, it is going to be difficult to keep their place firmly on top of the standings. More importantly, it's going to be even tougher to win games in October.
