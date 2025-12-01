MLB Insider Links Tigers to All-Star Free Agent Infielder

A lot of the offseason chatter with the Detroit Tigers has surrounded the future of left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal. Will the Tigers keep him or trade him? All signs point toward Detroit running it back with their ace pitcher on the final year of his current contract.

After coming up short in the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners, the Tigers need to add some bats to the lineup. One of the top infield free agents this winter is former Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman. Last offseason, Detroit kicked the tires on the third baseman, and it wouldn't be surprising if they do it again this offseason.

There is a connection with Tigers manager A.J. Hinch from their time together with the Houston Astros, and you would have to think that it could draw interest from Bregman to Detroit. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed the perfect free agent for each team, and Bregman was his pick for the Tigers.

Alex Bregman Listed as Perfect Free Agent for the Tigers

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

In 2025, Detroit's third basemen ranked dead last in the American League with a .628 OPS, and that alone should make Bregman a priority for the front office this winter.

"If this one seems familiar, it is. Bregman and the Tigers danced the free-agent dance last year before the third baseman signed with the Red Sox, but with no qualifying offer attached this year, could things be different?" Feinsand wrote.

In his first season in Boston, he had an OPS of .821, which is much higher than the Tigers had as a team at third base in 2025. His power numbers dropped with the Red Sox to 18 home runs and 62 RBIs. He slashed .273/.360/.462, but he did miss some time, playing in 114 games due to an injury early in the season.

The question for Detroit and the front office would be just how much they would want to commit to Bregman and the length of the deal. He is 31 years old, and the mileage is beginning to add up on his body, but is he worth the risk, and is he the missing piece that the Tigers need for 2026 and beyond?

While the length of the contract and money would be a big question, you can't ignore what a good fit Bregman would be for Detroit. He would bring a contact bat to the lineup that sprays the ball all over the park, and his veteran leadership would be perfect for a young team ready to contend. Out of all of Feinsand's perfect fits, this one ranks at the top of the list as one of the best.

More Tigers On SI