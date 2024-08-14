Detroit Tigers Ace Receiving Votes in American League MVP Voting
There have been multiple bright spots for the Detroit Tigers in 2024, but what Tarik Skubal has done on the mound has been second to none. There's a strong argument that he's been the best pitcher in baseball by a wide margin and the expectation is for him to earn some hardware because of that.
He was named an All-Star for the first time in his career, a well-deserved honor for the left-handed ace.
That should just be the beginning of what he earns throughout the next few months, as there's a real chance that he'll win the Cy Young Award. As currently present, it'd be a travesty if anybody else in the American League wins. The only other pitcher with a chance should be Corbin Burnes, but Skubal has been better.
There's still more than a month left in the year, so things can change, but his 2.57 ERA, 171 strikeouts, 166 ERA+, and 2.68 FIP lead the league. His 171 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings show how dominant he's been, as hitters haven't been able to figure him out all season.
If the Tigers, as a team, were playing better, one could argue that Skubal deserves to win the MVP. If Detroit were in first place in the American League Central and had a playoff bid right now, he'd certainly be among the players at the top of the list.
However, that isn't the case.
Still, he's earning recognition. MLB.com released their latest MVP poll, and Skubal is receiving votes.
The top five in the American League MVP race seem set right now. Aaron Judge has been the best player in baseball throughout the entire year and looks poised to win his second MVP. Bobby Witt Jr., on the rival Kansas City Royals, has been incredible in every which way. He's the biggest threat to steal the award from Judge.
However, just because those two guys have played well doesn't diminish Skubal's performance on the mound.
It's very tough to win the MVP as a pitcher, as it hasn't been done many times in Major League Baseball history. If there's ever going to be a case for it, the pitcher would have to have a type of year like he's had. Unfortunately, that team success aspect is hurting him, whether that's fair or not.
The MVP would be nice, but a Cy Young Award would certainly be just fine for the 27-year-old California native.