2026 might be the time for the Detroit Tigers to pull up their No.1 prospect Kevin McGonigle out of their farming system and into the big leagues. Even though he has primarily been a shortstop throughout his career, and the Tigers are solid with Javier Báez, he could very positively help their offense.

Ultimately Báez and utility man Zach McKinstry are capable of rotating around the infield meaning that McGonigle's debut could come much sooner than later. With the offensive struggles that the Tigers have had (four players hit under .200 in the playoffs) they are begging for another bat.

.@MLBPipeline polled MLB executives on who they think is going to win 2026 Rookie of the Year 👀



American League:

Kevin McGonigle, 11 votes (25%)

Trey Yesavage, 11 votes (25%)

Samuel Basallo, 6 votes (13.6%) pic.twitter.com/oDKQjs0wur — MLB (@MLB) January 6, 2026

Since the general consensus is that McGonigle will be on the Tigers' roster at some point in the near future that would kickstart the AL Rookie of the Year race and he will be right in the thick of it.

MLB insider Johnathan Mayo polled multiple baseball executives to see who their picks were for the honor amongst first-year players and McGonigle is tied with pitching sensation Trey Yesavage from the Toronto Blue Jays.

"He’s considered by many to be the best pure hitter in the Minors, with an advanced approach that should enable him to hold his own at the plate," said Mayo.

However looking over Yesavage would be a mistake as he has already stepped into the majors and been nothing but exceptional as he made six starts in the postseason and trailing only Blake Snell in strikeouts.

McGonigle More Than Ready for 2026 Debut

McGonigle might not even be 22 years old when opening day comes around in 2026 but that doesn't mean he is isn't ready. He has taken professional baseball in stride as he has dominated whether that was in the Rookie League or Double-A, which is where he ended 2025.

Since the first minors game that he played back in in 2023 to his final Double-A he has suited up in 183 games where he has batted .308/.410./.512 to bring his OPS well over .900. His 2025 Arizona Fall League performance was even more impressive.

The up-and-coming star earned MVP honors after hitting .362 in 19 games during the AFL which complemented a 1.210 OPS led by a .710 slugging percentage.

Kevin McGonigle, @MLBPipeline’s No. 2 overall prospect, hit a MAMMOTH homer last night on a 100.2 MPH pitch 😳 pic.twitter.com/XWt25nAy3g — MLB (@MLB) August 20, 2025

At the end of the year it is hard to compare a hitter and a pitcher in terms of stats and production but regardless this will be a tough battle to the very end last game. This is going to be a good one to watch and the Tigers' are cheering for McGonigle.

