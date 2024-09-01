Detroit Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Continues Dominance vs. Boston Red Sox
Detroit Tigers star Tarik Skubal has been one of the most productive players in baseball throughout the 2024 season.
He has been a stalwart for the Tigers, stepping up with great performances time after time whenever they need him most. Having slim playoff hopes even with their recent hot streak, Skubal made sure he did his part Saturday night against the Boston Red Sox.
If Detroit is going to have any chance of forcing their way into the American League wild card race, these are games they have to win. Boston is one of the teams ahead of them and picking up head-to-head victories is the fastest way to make up ground.
Just as the case has been all year, Skubal answered the call once again.
He had Red Sox hitters flummoxed all evening during his eight innings of work. He allowed only four hits without issuing a single walk. The only run scored against him was a Tyler O’Neill home run in the top of the first inning.
From that point on, Skubal was locked in. He struck out eight batters and threw an efficient 98 pitches to get the job done. A.J. Hinch opted against having him complete the game, trusting Tyler Holton to close things out, and he did.
The Tigers won the game 2-1, as the only runs they scored in the game came on a two-run double courtesy of Trey Sweeney that knocked in Zach McKinstry and Spencer Torkelson.
At this point, we are running out of superlatives to use to describe what Skubal is doing. He has been far and away the best pitcher in baseball this season and his production reflects that.
Saturday was his 16th win of the season, which is the most in baseball. He lowered his already MLB-best ERA to 2.51 through 168.1 innings. The Detroit ace now has 203 strikeouts, which also tops baseball.
The pitching Triple Crown has not been accomplished in a 162-game season since Johan Santana did it in 2006. The Minnesota Twins star won the Cy Young Award and finished seventh in the MVP voting.
That should be Skubal’s floor. He has a great chance of recording the Triple Crown, as his more recent performance against Boston should all but sew up the Cy Young Award for him and cement his spot in the MVP race.
Sunday’s game looms large as the Tigers would be only a half-game behind Boston if they are able to pick up the win. Who takes the mound in a pivotal matchup is anyone’s guess; neither team has a probable starter listed for the game on Saturday night.