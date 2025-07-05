Detroit Tigers Slugger Matches All-Star Break Franchise Offensive Benchmark
The All-Star Break is a week away and the Detroit Tigers are arguably the best team in baseball right now, fueled in part by All-Star outfielder Riley Greene.
According to Tigers PR via X (previously known as Twitter), the Tigers' official communications account, Greene recently joined two franchise legends based on his first-half production.
By producing at least 21 doubles, 21 homers, 69 RBI, and 42 extra-base hits by the All-Star Break, Greene joined a Baseball Hall of Famer and a future Baseball Hall of Famer in the process.
Only two other players in Detroit’s history have accomplished the feat. Hank Greenberg did it first in 1935. It took 75 years for Miguel Cabrera to do it did it in 2010.
Greene made his MLB debut in June of 2022. The 24-year-old was drafted fifth overall in 2019 by Detroit and has progressively become more productive offensively and has posted the best numbers of his career after posting his first All-Star season in 2024.
In the 137 games he played last year he slashed .262/.348/.479 with 27 doubles, 24 home runs and 74 RBI. He’s nearly hit all of those marks in 50 fewer games and 180 fewer at-bats. He also leads the Tigers in most offensive categories.
Greene is also among the Top 10 hitters in the Majors in slugging percentage, home runs, RBI and hits. Among left fielders, he leads in RBI and hits.
Detroit was the first team to reach 30 wins, then 40 wins and then 50 wins behind the strong offense led by Greene. The Tigers might not be the first to reach 60 wins as the Los Angeles Dodgers are two games ahead and on a hot streak.
The Tigers are at Cleveland this weekend before returning to Comerica Park to host the Tampa Bay Rays and the Seattle Mariners to close out the first half of the season. It's one more chance for Greene to pad his numbers before he heads to Atlanta for the All-Star Game on July 15.
