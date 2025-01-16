Detroit Tigers Add Potential Superstar Prospects in 2025 International Class
There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Detroit Tigers right now.
After they made an improbable run to the American League Division Series following their red-hot close to the season, this young group of players looks poised to become a contender for years to come.
While the front office hasn't had the aggressive offseason that some might have wanted, there is still time for them to get something done with Alex Bregman to truly take this thing to the next level.
If that happens, the new era of Tigers baseball would officially be ushered in, but even if it doesn't, there is already plenty in place that should have the fan base excited throughout the year.
That was only supplemented with a monster haul in the 2025 international free agency class.
While six players might not seem like a lot, Detroit went for the quality over quantity approach during this cycle and added a few players who could become potential stars in their pipeline.
The headliner is Cris Rodriguez, the outfielder who was signed for a record-setting amount of money for this franchise when it comes to international free agents.
And while there is plenty to be excited about when it comes to him, he isn't the only one who could make some noise for the Tigers during their careers.
Ben Badler of Baseball America took a look at all the signings made by teams around the league on Jan. 15, and two others, Jose Ramirez and Carlos Benavides, stand out to him.
Ramirez has played catcher and in the outfield, and depending on what the organization is looking for going forward, there is a chance he could play either.
Badler notes Ramirez is a great athlete, so they could opt to have him in the field instead of behind the plate. When it comes to hitting, he makes solid contact and can find the gap even if he's not a true power threat just yet.
Benavides, on the other hand, is a true catcher.
"He has the tools to develop into an above-average defender with advanced mechanics behind the plate, using nimble footwork and a quick exchange to get to his strong arm," Badler writes as part of his scouting report.
It will be interesting to see how this position develops for the Tigers.
Two of their top prospects, Thayron Liranzo and Josue Briceno, are both catchers, and while they could potentially transition to first base, both are also young at 21 and 20 years old respectively, which might have them on the same timeline as Benavides and Ramirez depending on how things develop.