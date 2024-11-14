Detroit Tigers Being Linked to Sleeper Star Pitcher in MLB Free Agency
After making a magical run to get into the playoffs, the Detroit Tigers were able to make a lot of noise. They swept the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round and then pushed the Cleveland Guardians all the way to a Game 5 in the ALDS.
Due to their late-season success and their playoff run, the Tigers have become a team viewed as a potential buyer this offseason in MLB free agency.
Detroit has money to spend. They also have an exciting young core and some cornerstone pieces to build around.
At this point in time, they can make a compelling offer to any free agent that they're interested in.
Looking at the potential needs that the Tigers have, they could use more offensive firepower. They could also use another top-notch starter to slot into the rotation behind Tarik Skubal.
One potential option to bring in to improve their rotation could come from the AL Central division rival Guardians. Shane Bieber would be a very intriguing option for Detroit.
MLive.com has listed Bieber as a potential target for the Tigers this offseason.
"Bieber, who turns 30 in May, underwent Tommy John surgery in April, so he probably won’t be ready until closer to midseason. Would he prefer a one-year deal or a bit more security? With his track record, he’ll probably be able to pick his ideal spot. The Tigers should make their pitch."
When it came to projecting his contract, MLB Trade Rumors has suggested that a one-year, $12 million contract could be what it takes to land Bieber. ESPN, on the other hand, has projected his contract to end up being a three-year, $54 million deal.
Bieber only made two starts during the 2024 MLB season. Back in 2023, he made 21 starts, going 6-6 with a 3.80 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP, a 3.1 K/BB ratio, and 128.0 innings pitched.
If he's fully healthy, Bieber is capable of being a dominant ace. However, the concerns about his health coming off of Tommy John surgery are very real.
At 29 years old, Bieber would be well worth the risk for Detroit. Should he bounce back to 100 percent, he could be the missing piece that powers them to the next level.
Expect to continue hearing a lot of rumors about the Tigers. They would love to get aggressive and become a serious contender in the American League in 2025.
Bieber should be a player they consider.