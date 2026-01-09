Tarik Skubal, Tigers Heading to Salary Arbitration in Historic Deadlock

Another key point in baseball's offseason has come and gone: the pre-arbitration deadline. While most players across both leagues were able to lock in deals with their organizations, including the Detroit Tigers, one key pitcher did not.

The Tigers had 11 players who were eligible for this year's arbitration, and 10 of them signed a deal. But pitcher Tarik Skubal was not. When that happens, the team and the player trade financial figures in anticipation of an arbitration hearing in February.

The two-time Cy Young winner and the Tigers are so far apart financially that it could go down in the history books.

The Chasm Between Tarik Skubal and Tigers

If the panel selects $32M, Tarik Skubal will surpass Juan Soto ($31M) for the largest one-year arb contract, set records as the highest-paid arb-eligible pitcher (David Price, $19.75M) and biggest raise for an arb-eligible pitcher (Jacob deGrom, $9.6M).



No records if it's $19M. https://t.co/LcuMbNp5ly — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) January 9, 2026

Skubal and his representatives filed an arbitration number of $32 million, per the Detroit Free Press, while Tigers leadership filed at 19 million. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, it's the largest spread between and player and a team in MLB arbitration history. While nothing bars the two sides from reaching a deal, a gap that wide will likely keep a deal from happening.

The record for a pitcher arbitration contract was set in 2015 by former Tigers star David Price, who was locked down for $19.75 million and was traded at midseason to Toronto. The arbitration contract record for any player was Juan Soto at $31 million. So if Skubal wins his hearing, he will break both of those records.

So What Now?

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The panel is constructed of three people, and Skubal's agent, as well as the team, will plead their cases on the projected salary that Skubal will be owed for 2026.

Now the most important number moving forward is not 32 nor is it 19, but it is the halfway point, 25.5. Both the Tigers and Skubal will plead their cases at the hearing in front of a panel. If Skubal can argue that he is worth a mere $1 more than $25.5 million then he will be awarded the $32 million. If not, his salary for 2026 will be $19 million.

Quick Refresher of Skubal's Accolades

American League Cy Young Award Winner: 2024, 2025

2024, 2025 All-MLB First Team: 2024, 2025

2024, 2025 MLBPA Player's Choice Awards AL Outstanding Pitcher: 2024

2024 Tiger of the Year Award (Detroit BBWAA): 2024, 2025

2024, 2025 All-Star: 2024, 2025

Skubal is the game's top pitcher and it is hard to grasp how the front office and Skubal were so far apart. Keep in mind he barely crossed the threshold of $10M for his 2025 one-year deal. But, then again, Skubal's agent is Scott Boras.

This will be one of the most interesting hearings of all time as the two sides try to plead their cases.

Recommended Articles