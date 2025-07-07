Detroit Tigers' Biggest Storyline Remains Pace for History-Making Season
It has been a fantastic start to the season for the Detroit Tigers, who are proving to be one of the best teams in the American League.
The Tigers have been able to exceed all expectations so far in 2025 as the first team in the AL to make it to the 50-win mark. With a massive lead in the AL Central, Detroit has essentially locked up the division already.
After the magical run that they went on to end the 2024 campaign, it was hard to predict what this year’s version of the Tigers would be able to accomplish. Last season, they relied heavily on their bullpen and their ace Tarik Skubal.
While Skubal is having another AL Cy Young caliber campaign, he has a lot more help around him.
With an improved rotation, a good bullpen, and a talented lineup, Detroit is a more complete squad than they were last year.
Now, while 2024 was a good campaign in terms of their accomplishments, the Tigers can accomplish a lot more.
Bradford Doolittle of ESPN recently wrote about the biggest storyline for the Tigers so far this season being their historic pace.
“It's the year of the Tiger. Detroit has broken out in a stunning way, and it's thrilling to watch. If the season ended today, the Tigers' Pythagorean winning percentage would be one of the five best in franchise history," he wrote
Even though there have been a lot of poor seasons in recent years, Detroit is a fairly historic franchise. Being on par with some of the great teams in the history of the franchise is an indication that this could be a potentially memorable campaign.
When looking at the rest of the AL, the Tigers appear to be the team to beat as of now. While the Houston Astros are starting to gain some ground for the best record in the league, their offense has a lot of question marks.
Furthermore, the New York Yankees, who once appeared to be the best team in the league, have struggled of late.
While Detroit might not be a perfect team, there is a lot to like about them. Skubal is arguably the best pitcher in baseball, and the Tigers have more players capable of helping him this year.
Detroit might not have been predicted by many to be the best team in the AL this year, but with more than half of the season finished, that’s where they stand.
Now, while success in the regular season is great, the Tigers will now be seeking some upgrades to help in October.
