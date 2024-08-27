Detroit Tigers Boss Has Encouraging Injury Update for Starting Pitcher
The Detroit Tigers don’t yet have a probable pitcher for Friday’s opener with the Boston Red Sox. But, there is a pitcher they’re hoping will be ready.
Right-hander Casey Mize threw a bullpen session on Tuesday, one that manager A.J. Hinch told reporters, including The Athletic, “went well.”
Wednesday sounds like a recovery day for Mize, as the Tigers will assess for any setbacks. Hinch wasn’t ready to name a starter for Friday, nor when the team would activate him.
But Friday is an opportunity to do just that. Why? Mize is on the 60-day injured list and Friday is the first day he is eligible to return. Right now, Mize doesn’t count against the Tigers’ 40-man roster, but any move would require them to open up a space on the 40-man if there isn’t room, along with the 26-man roster.
Hinch also made clear to reporters that Saturday’s scheduled starter, Tarik Skubal, would not be moved up to take Friday’s start. So, if Mize isn’t able to go, Detroit will have to go in another direction.
Mize has been on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo for nearly a month. His last start with the Mud Hens was on Saturday, as he threw 78 pitches in 4.2 innings. He gave up three runs on three hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. The outing was sharp and the pitch count indicates that he’s nearly stretched out.
The 27-year-old has made four starts in Toledo and given up just four runs and 10 hits. He’s walked four and struck out 17.
Mize went on the injured list on July 3 with a hamstring strain. He was immediately transferred to the 60-day injured list based on the severity of the injury.
He made his last start with the Tigers on June 30 against the Los Angeles Angels, which Detroit is facing before Boston. He threw 5.1 innings of shutout baseball as he claimed a victory. He gave up three hits, struck out two and walked two.
It hasn’t been the best season for Mize, who has made 16 starts for Detroit. He is 2-6 with a 4.23 ERA, with 58 strikeouts and 21 walks in 78.2 innings.
Mize was the Tigers’ first-round pick (No. 1 overall) in 2018 out of Auburn and he made his Major League debut in 2020. While he pitched a full season in 2021, he lost most of his 2022 season after an elbow sprain, which was followed by Tommy John surgery. He wasn’t able to return until this season.
He is 9-19 with a 4.23 ERA for his career.