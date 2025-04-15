Detroit Tigers Bring Up Intriguing Young Pitcher To Make Season Debut
The Detroit Tigers are in the midst of a stretch of 13 consecutive games without a day off, so they are making a move to create extra rest for their starting pitchers.
According to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Keider Montero is with the club, and he is slated to make his first start of the 2025 campaign on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Manager AJ Hinch clarified to McCosky that none of the pitchers in the team's rotation are injured and that the motivation behind the decision is to keep everyone rested.
Montero, a 24-year-old native of Venezuela, got his first taste of the Big Leagues in 2024, when he started in 16 of his 19 appearances while posting a 4.76 ERA and striking out 77 opponents in 98.1 innings of work.
The highlight of his season came on September 10 when he hurled a complete game shutout in a win over the Colorado Rockies.
Montero went on to make the team's ALDS roster, and he made two scoreless appearances in the series against the Cleveland Guardians as the Tigers fell just short.
The right-hander did not make the team's Opening Day roster this season despite holding opponents to a 3.21 ERA over 14 innings of work spread across five spring training appearances.
In two starts so far this year with Triple-A Toledo, Montero is 1-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 9.2 innings.
McCosky added that he expects the team to announce its corresponding roster move for Montero's call-up on Wednesday.