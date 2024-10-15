Detroit Tigers Building Depth With Prospects Getting More Action in Arizona
The Detroit Tigers magical run came to an end in the American League Division Series, but as a young team they expect to be back sooner rather than later. The Tigers have been going through a rebuild for a few years and it's now coming to fruition, but there's still more to come. Even though the season is over, there are still some of their prospects who are getting more playing time in the Arizona Fall League, now that it's getting underway.
Detroit's minor league system is deep. They have studs like Max Clark and Jackson Jobe who top the lists, but the prospects playing in the Fall League aren't up to that caliber.
Their highest rated prospect in the AFL, according to MLB Pipeline, is Thayron Liranzo. The 21-year-old is a catcher who was acquired in the Jack Flaherty trade at the deadline who could be a huge part of the team's future.
In 100 games, Liranzo slugged 12 homers with a .786 OPS while reaching High-A in 2024. He is likely a few years away, but the bat is exciting as a catcher. The Fall League has just begun, but Liranzo is staying hot. In nine at-bats, he has collected five hits, including a homer and three RBIs.
The AFL is a collection of top prospects, and if Liranzo can continue to hit, he will fly up prospect lists.
Another top ten Tigers prospect who is playing is Josue Briceno. A 20-year-old catcher and first baseman with above average power, he posted a .758 OPS in Single-A this season. He's off to a blazing start in the AFL, too.
In 40 games during the regular season, Briceno hit two homers. In just 16 at-bats thus far, he's hit three homers and driven in six. Another young catching prospect, he's not as highly touted as Liranzo and a bit further along, but the bat is promising.
The final hitter Detroit has in the minors is infielder Peyton Graham, a 23-year-old glove first shortstop. Graham posted a .629 OPS across three levels in 2024 and is 1-for-6 so far.
Then, there are the pitchers, headlines by Eric Silva. The right hander was acquired in the Mark Canha trade at the deadline, posting a 10.5 K/9 this season.
None of the pitchers from the Tigers have made an appearance in the AFL yet, though. When they do, the outings will be short and sweet each time.
Detroit had a season they may not have expected, but with all of the young talent, they appear to be poised to stay. Although their top prospects are not in the AFL, it's still a chance for the ones participating to boost their stock and make a great impression.