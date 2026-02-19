Tigers Used Unconventional Method to Get Two Injured Outfielders Back Healthy

The Detroit Tigers went into the offseason largely healthy despite the crushing playoff exit, however you never know what you will get when players report for spring training.

Such was the case with Reese Olson this month, who is undergoing labrum surgery and will be out for the season after by all accounts a healthy winter working his way back from a season-ending injury last year.

This time last year, Detroit had their outfield ravaged by numerous ailments, but in particular it was Matt Vierling and Parker Meadows who were on the shelf with issues in their throwing arms. As Vierling dealt with a bad rotator cuff that cost him most of the season, it was a nerve problem for Meadows that impacted him dramatically.

After campaigns for both important stars that were mostly spent on the injured list and marked by some very poor play when they did get on the field, each entered camp fully healthy. As it turned out, according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the team used pitching type ramp ups from the training staff to get them back on the field.

Tigers Treated Vierling and Meadows Like Pitchers with Arm Injuries

"The Tigers haven't dealt with many throwing-related injuries among position players, but two surfaced at the start of 2025 spring training," Petzold wrote. "Both players are healthy this spring...To get them there, the Tigers leaned on assistant pitching coach Robin Lund to build pitcher-style throwing programs for both position players. A return-to-play throwing program guided their rehab, followed by a regular throwing program throughout the offseason."

Hearing the fact that Detroit is on the cutting edge of medicals when it comes to getting their outfielders back on the field will inspire hope that this training staff is one of the better groups in baseball.

Should this team be able to stay healthy this year, they have as strong a chance as anyone else to compete for a World Series.

Vierling and Meadows Set to Occupy Critical Roles for Tigers

While Detroit was able to get a little bit creative when it came to making it through the first half of the season without either star, it was apparent that each were needed down the stretch and able to perform their best.

Meadows never got going offensively following all the missed time after his sensational run in 2024, while Vierling could have played numerous roles both in the infield and outfield as a super utility man.

With Meadows likely locked into center field and Vierling returning to his wherever needed role, the Tigers instantly get a whole lot deeper and more difficult to go up against. If both stars can be at their best, the sky is the limit for this team.

By the sounds of it, Detroit has their training staff's creative methods to thank for each getting back on the field at last.

