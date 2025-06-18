Detroit Tigers Can Bolster Bullpen in Proposed Trade With Pittsburgh Pirates
The Detroit Tigers have been one of the best teams in baseball throughout the 2025 MLB regular season, currently owning the best record in the game.
They are rolling, cementing their status as one of the true World Series contenders in baseball.
However, even the best teams can always find areas to upgrade and the Tigers are no different.
Despite not having any glaring weaknesses on their roster, they could use help in a few areas in both their lineup and pitching staff.
Positional player wise, Detroit has to figure out something for the left side of their infield. Trey Sweeney has been amongst the least productive hitters in baseball as the starting shortstop and third base could use an everyday option.
Finding an upgrade at either spot would help shore up the other, with Javier Baez being capable of filling in along with Zach McKinstry.
On the mound, teams can never have too much starting pitching depth.
With Jackson Jobe undergoing Tommy John surgery, Reese Olson on the injured list and Alex Cobb yet to make his 2025 debut, it wouldn’t hurt to bring in some more depth.
But, at the least, the Tigers have options with Keider Montero, Sawyer Gipson-Long and Matt Manning.
In the bullpen is where they have growing concerns.
Overall, the group has been very good in 2025, carrying over the momentum created in 2024. But, they have struggled a bit in June and there has been one weakness amongst the entire relief staff all season: they don’t miss bats.
Tigers relievers give up a ton of contact, and while it isn’t always hard contact, the more balls put into play, the more trouble that can be caused for a defense.
Detroit needs to find a relief pitcher who can not only miss bats, but ideally has some late-game experience as well.
One player who fits the bill is David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates, whom Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has suggested they make a trade for.
In the proposal from the former MLB executive, Bednar heads to the Tigers in exchange for prospect Cris Rodriguez, who is only 17 years old and received the largest signing bonus in international free agency history at $3.197 million.
It is easy to understand why some within the organization would be hesitant to trade such a raw prospect with the upside Rodriguez possesses.
But, he isn’t going to help a Major League team for at least four years. A lot can change between now and then, and right now, Detroit looks like a bona fide contender.
Addressing such a glaring need with a player of Bednar’s caliber would be hard to pass up.
Not only is he under contract through 2026, but he carries elite metrics in all of the areas the team is lacking.
Bednar has a 31.1% whiff rate, 34.3% strikeout rate and 6.1% walk rate, which are in the 86th, 96th and 79th percentiles.
