Detroit Tigers Catcher Scratched From Tuesday’s Lineup, Placed on Injured List
The Detroit Tigers have had a busy few hours when it comes to managing their roster, making multiple moves to fill out their lineup.
One of the difficulties has been injury setbacks this season, predominantly across the outfield with multiple players missing time early in the season.
Now another setback has come.
Starting catcher Jake Rogers was scratched from the lineup Tuesday due to oblique tightness. He will be replaced in the lineup by Dillon Dingler.
Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reported that Rogers will be moved to the 10-day injured list, with Tomas Nido being called up from Triple-A Toledo to replace him.
While this is likely not a long-term setback, it's one that can hopefully be resolved rather quickly.
Rogers has had a solid start to the year at the plate, slashing .222/.364/.333 with three runs, a triple, and four walks to five strikeouts in 22 plate appearances.
His defense has also been strong, as in 51 innings he has 46 putouts and four assists with no errors recorded, good for a 1.000 fielding rate. According to Baseball Savant, he is also solid when it comes to blocks above average and framing, ranking 66th percentile in both of the key statistics.
Intriguingly enough, he is in the 99th percentile when it comes to launch angle sweet-spot percentage as well on the offensive side of things.
Overall, it is an unfortunate injury to have to deal with so early into the season, especially with him needing an IL stint. But given it is only a 10-day designation, hopefully it will be a short-lived time away from the team.