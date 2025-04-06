Detroit Tigers Change Game Times for Yankees Series Due to Extreme Weather
The Detroit Tigers have made some changes to the schedule for the week ahead due to some extreme weather conditions set to hit the Motor City this week.
According to an announcement from the team, the start time for all three games starting Monday against the New York Yankees — which were originally scheduled for 6:40 p.m. EST — have been changed to the afternoon.
Monday's matchup has been changed to 3:10 p.m. EST and the games on both Tuesday and Wednesday have been changed to 1:10 p.m. EST.
With wind chills scheduled to be in the 20s during the evenings this week, having the games be played during the day, even though it will still be chilly, makes the most sense rather than forcing the teams to play in the frigid Detroit temperatures.
Tickets for each game which have already been purchased remain valid, though fans who wish to exchange their tickets — if they were purchased directly from the team — will be contacted with options.
If tickets were purchased on the secondary market, the announcement recommended fans contact the vendor to figure out their weather policies.
Casey Mize is schedule to take the hill on Monday against Carlos Rodon before Tarik Skubal makes his third start of the season on Tuesday against Carlos Carrasco. The series finale on Wednesday pits Jack Flaherty against Max Fried.
Things likely won't get any warmer next weekend when the Tigers get set for a three-game set on the road against the Minnesota Twins with the Friday game set under the lights and Saturday and Sunday set for matinees.