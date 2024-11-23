Detroit Tigers Claim Red Sox Relief Pitcher From Waivers After Rough Season
The Detroit Tigers made a waiver claim on Friday night, claiming Boston Red Sox 26-year-old left-handed reliever Bailey Horn and adding him to the 40-man roster.
In a corresponding move, Detroit designated right-handed reliever Wilmer Flores for assignment in order to make room for Horn and keep the roster at 40 players. Horn made his MLB debut this past season in June and struggled with command over his 18 appearances, posting a 6.50 ERA after giving up 22 hits and 13 earned runs in 18 innings thrown for Boston. He also walked 10 batters, good for a walk rate of 11.4 percent and struck out 13 batters for a strikeout rate of 14.8 percent.
It should be noted that one of Horn's outings was particularly disastrous in which he allowed five of his 13 total runs and his other 17 appearances saw a 4.32 ERA.
Having also spent time in the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs' organizations, Detroit is the fourth major league ball club that Horn will be playing for since being drafted out of Auburn in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft.
Flores on the other hand has not yet made his MLB debut and is still just 23 years old, but struggled mightily this past season with Triple-A Toledo with an 8.53 ERA over 25.1 innings while also dealing with a shoulder injury. He is able to return to the team on a new minor league contract but no longer has a place on the Tigers' 40-man roster while Horn slots into a spot in Triple-A.
Horn had a rough first season at Auburn after transferring in from JUCO in 2019 with a 5.97 ERA over 18 appearances including five starts, but in 2020 he put up a scorching 2.08 ERA over four starts for the Tigers.
Now, Horn gets a chance to become a Tiger once again and join a Detroit organization that could have a spot for him in the bullpen in the future if he takes the next step as a professional and improves his command.
Possessing elite stuff, the Tigers will try to harness it and unlock Horn's potential.