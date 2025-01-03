Detroit Tigers Considered Landing Spot for Two-Time World Series Champion Starter
If the Detroit Tigers learned one thing last season, there's no such thing as having enough pitching.
The Tigers dealt with multiple injuries in their starting rotation, and while the second half of the year could've gone poorly because of it, Detroit somehow managed to play like one of the best teams in Major League Baseball.
That could happen again for the Tigers, but it's important they remember how tough it was for parts of the second half.
Detroit adding another ace-caliber arm to its rotation is very unlikely for more reasons than one. The Tigers don't necessarily need one; there are other holes on the roster, and the ownership doesn't seem ready to spend.
There isn't an ace left on the market either, so unless there were a trade, Detroit wouldn't have an opportunity to land one.
But there are others on the market who could eat innings for the Tigers. Even if they allowed the others on the staff to stay healthy, it could make a difference in Detroit reaching the playoffs again.
Charlie Morton is among the potential options the Tigers could use. Morton isn't an ace by any means, but he's a reliable arm.
Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors stated that Morton wants to stay in Florida for Spring Training, meaning Detroit and others are potential suitors.
"Reportedly, Morton’s preference is to pitch for a team that hosts their Spring Training in Florida so he can stay close to home for more of the season. Aside from the Braves and Rays, the Orioles, Red Sox, Tigers, Astros, Blue Jays, Marlins, Twins, Mets, Yankees, Phillies, Pirates, Cardinals, and Nationals all play in the Grapefruit League during the spring. The majority of those teams are either facing significant payroll constraints or unlikely to add rotation help this winter, but the Orioles, Astros, Tigers, and Mets could all be speculative potential destinations for the right-hander should he wind up departing Atlanta."
The Tigers signing Morton would come down to the price. He shouldn't be too expensive, allowing Detroit to make another move if something came up.
Morton's best attribute is his ability to stay on the mound. He's posted a 3.87 ERA since 2021, but while that's impressive, he's thrown in 686 1/3 innings in that span, too.
There are other needs on the Tigers roster, so spending even a few million on Morton might not be in the works. However, if he wants to play in Detroit and could be had for a cheap price, it wouldn't be the worst idea.