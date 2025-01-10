Detroit Tigers Could Have 'Pefect Fit' With Veteran Relief Pitcher
The Detroit Tigers have been fairly quiet so far this offseason, but there is still plenty of time and options available for the franchise to make a splash this offseason.
After an amazing campaign in 2024, expectations are high for the Tigers heading into 2025. Last season, Detroit was able to shock the league by not only making the postseason, but coming just one game short of the American League Championship Series.
Even though it was an extremely successful season for the Tigers, this is a team that still has some flaws. Currently, Detroit could still use a front-end starting pitcher, and a middle of the lineup hitter, and like every team, more depth in the bullpen.
So far, the only two notable signings made by the Tigers were Alex Cobb and Gleyber Torres on one-year deals. Neither of these players will likely make or break the season for Detroit, and more help would be welcomed.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently spoke about Paul Sewald being a great fit for the Tigers in their bullpen, and highlighted that he can help provide some stability at the back-end.
“The Tigers would otherwise do well to bring in a "proven closer" type for a bullpen that doesn't have a sure thing for the ninth inning. And if all else fails, Sewald is a guy with whom manager A.J. Hinch could play the matchup game.”
The bullpen was arguably the biggest strength of Detroit in 2024 in the stretch run behind Tarik Skubal. While their ace was outstanding when he took the mound, it was the bullpen that was utilized really effectively by manager A.J. Hinch toward the end of the regular season and in the postseason.
Adding to a strength is never a bad thing, and relief pitchers are used frequently in the playoffs now.
Sewald is an interesting name for the Tigers. The 34-year-old veteran has been a solid pitcher for a number of years and could be an excellent addition to what is already a strong bullpen.
Hinch showed that he likes to utilize pitchers in situations and matchups rather than a set inning. Adding a pitcher like Sewald to that mix would give him another weapon at his disposal.
Last year, the right-hander pitched 39.2 innings for the Arizona Diamondbacks and saved 16 games. It marked the sixth straight year that he was able to total double-digit saves, showing a good amount of experience as a closer.
With 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings over the course of his career, he has proven to be able to get outs despite not having electric stuff. At his age, a one-year deal should be able to get the job done, which takes any long-term risk away for the Tigers.
Overall, adding to an already strong bullpen and having depth seems like a great idea for a team that used the unit heavily last campaign.