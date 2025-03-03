Detroit Tigers Elite Prospect Has Mature Mindset For Pitching Against Stars
The Detroit Tigers defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates in spring training action on Sunday afternoon with a 10-4 victory which moved the Tigers to 4-4-1 in the Grapefruit League.
Of all the storylines of the day, the main one was Detroit's top prospect Jackson Jobe getting his second start of the spring.
Seemingly having better command than he did in his first start, Jobe flashed what makes him the top pitching prospect in all of baseball with some nasty movement on his 29 pitches, 21 of which went for strikes.
Through his first two starts, Jobe has been the victim of some hard contact with now two of the three total hits he's given up thus far going for home runs. This is not uncommon for a young pitcher, but all too often it will rattle a guy trying to make the MLB jump getting in their own head.
It does not seem like that's the case with Jobe, who spoke with confidence about his elite arsenal of pitches after the outing.
"I was just ripping. Just pound strikes and play my odds," Jobe said of his Sunday performance via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. "That's why I got eight guys behind me, for reasons like that. I'm going to trust my stuff every day over whoever is in the box."
Despite being just 22 years old, Jobe already has the mindset of a grizzled veteran ace, having the wiseness and mental fortitude to be able to trust his stuff - stuff which is truly incredible and will have him among the best in the game sooner rather than later - no matter who is in front of him.
Not being intimidated by any elite hitter going up against him is a recipe for giving up some long balls early in his career, but Jobe would hardly be the first to learn in a trial by fire type scenario.
Whether or not he makes the Opening Day roster remains to be seen due to some strong performances to start the spring from more experienced options. What is unquestionable, however, is Jobe would learn more by being thrown into the flames immediately rather than heading back to Triple-A.
The right-hander has the kind of repertoire veterans who have been around for a decade-plus would give anything to have themselves, he is just going to figure out how to harness it.
If the Tigers are willing to be a little bit patient with the future star, it will have the chance to pay dividends down the road.