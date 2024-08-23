Detroit Tigers Have Crucial Series Upcoming Against Chicago White Sox
After losing a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs, the Detroit Tigers will be staying in Chicago for a crucial four-game series against the Chicago White Sox.
Coming into the series with the Cubs, the Tigers were feeling pretty good about themselves after taking two out of three against the New York Yankees. Considering the Yankees are one of the best teams in baseball and in a tightly contested race with the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East, winning the series was a great accomplishment.
Unfortunately for Detroit, they slipped up in the Windy City, losing the series against the Cubs, who are also in the Wild Card race in the National League. After the series, the Tigers sit at 62-66 on the season, and are 9.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot.
Making the playoffs would be a huge accomplishment for the Tigers, as it's something that the franchise hasn’t done since 2014. After winning just 66 games in 2022 and really hitting rock bottom as a franchise, Detroit is an improving team and the playoffs isn't an impossible goal to achieve with September right around the corner.
This weekend, the Tigers will have a great opportunity to get to the .500 mark and move up in the standings. Detroit will be facing off in a four-game series against the White Sox, who are by far the worst team in baseball. Chicago will be coming into the series with a 31-97 record, as the Tigers could very well hand them their 100th loss of the season this weekend.
While all the starting pitchers haven’t been announced for the four-game series yet for the Tigers, we will be seeing Keider Montero on Friday night and Tarik Skubal on Saturday night. Skubal is seeking to continue his AL Cy Young campaign and going against the worst team in baseball should help him bolster his statistics.
So far this season, the Tigers have done an excellent job avoiding a letdown against the woeful White Sox. In both series the two teams have played so far this season, the Tigers have won them both, and they have a 5-1 record overall.
This series is going to be a crucial one for Detroit, as if they can win three out of four or potentially sweep Chicago, it will really help improve their chances of making the playoffs. In addition to playing the White Sox this weekend, a peek ahead on the schedule continues to look favorable for the Tigers, as the Los Angeles Angels come to town after.