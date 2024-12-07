Detroit Tigers Have Two Main Needs To Address Heading Into Winter Meetings
The Detroit Tigers are getting set for the Winter Meetings after an amazing end to the 2024 campaign.
In the second half of the season, there was arguably no team hotter than the Tigers in all of baseball. Detroit went on to not only make the postseason, but they beat the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card Round.
Now, expectations for the franchise have drastically changed after the success. A team that was once thought to have a bright future, now has the opportunity to compete in the American League.
However, while it was a great run last year, there are still some key areas that they need to address this offseason in order to be a true contender.
Bradford Doolittle of ESPN.com recently spoke about what the Tigers need to get done during the Winter Meetings. He highlighted the need for a veteran starter and a middle of the order hitter.
“The Tigers' rebuild clicked in a big way at the end of last season, as a late flourish propelled Detroit into the ALDS. With that wind behind their sails, the Tigers look to find the right additions to bolster a young group poised to take another step in 2025. The numbers above bear attention, as they illustrate that while the Tigers' run was fun, it did not necessarily mean Detroit has arrived. It's still a roster rapidly trending in the right direction, but there are two overriding needs: a veteran starter who brings a young and potentially dynamic rotation into focus and a middle-of-the-order bat. The Tigers have the payroll space to make these things happen.”
The two main areas that Detroit needs to address both make a lot of sense. In the starting rotation last year, it was basically just Tarik Skubal come playoff time. While that could change with the hopeful development of Jackson Jobe, adding a veteran starter that can start games in the playoffs with confidence would be ideal.
In addition to adding a talented starter, the need for some pop in the middle of the lineup is something to be addressed as well. Riley Greene is emerging as a star, but the Tigers need someone to protect him and help him drive in runs.
Fortunately for Detroit, they should have the means to address both of these needs. With a lot of talented prospects still, the possibility of a trade to address needs is plausible. Also, this is a franchise that has spent money in the past. If the Tigers are willing, the time to spend is now with a talented roster capable of winning.