Detroit Tigers Impressed with New Prospect Who Could Be Their Future Star
It was well known the Detroit Tigers were going to be sellers of some sort during this past trade deadline, but rumors were circulating regarding how much talent they might be willing to move.
Ultimately, the front office made the right decision by holding onto their ace Tarik Skubal and dealing their moveable pieces who were going to hit free agency after the year or had contract options.
There were differing opinions about the return the Tigers got, with the most criticism being aimed at what they got back for the resurgent Jack Flaherty.
Based on the packages that other pitchers were garnering, it seemed like Detroit could have gotten more than the Los Angeles Dodgers' No. 12 overall prospect, Thayron Liranzo, and their 16th-best prospect, Trey Sweeney, as ranked by Baseball America's preseason rankings.
Still, the front office felt comfortable enough with their evaluations of these two young players that they decided to accept the offer from the Dodgers, and based on some early returns regarding Liranzo, it seems like they could be right.
Since changing organizations, the young catcher has flashed his ability.
During seven games with the Tigers' High Single-A affiliate, he's gone 7-for-22 with four extra-base hits, a homer, and five RBI while walking six times. That puts his OPS at a blistering 1.055.
"We added a switch-hitting catcher who has an advanced approach and hits the ball really, really hard. And [he] has a chance to project into a front-line catcher for us moving forward," president of baseball operations Scott Harris said about the acquisition.
Liranzo is now considered Detroit's No. 5 prospect, clearly viewed as somone with a high ceiling.
Standing 6-foot-3 at just 21 years old, the Dominican Republic native has shown a passion for baseball, something that is evident by his ability to become a switch-hitter when he is a natural righty.
"It felt very uncomfortable but I just knew that I have to do keep doing it, and with repetition I'm going to get it. So I dedicated himself to hit from the left side, being naturally righty, and I haven't stopped since," he said through his translator according to Jason Beck of MLB.com.
His current position was also something that he initially didn't want.
During a visit to Liranzo's hometown, Fernando Tatis Sr. convinced him that his best spot in the field going forward would be behind the plate, and because Tatis Sr. had an 11-year Major League career and now runs an academy in the Dominican Republic, the young prospect reluctantly listened.
"I didn't want to at the beginning. I was hesitant. However, at 15 years old and getting close to the age of signing, I realized that was the best option. So I just went with it, and now here he is," Liranzo's translator relayed to Beck.
Where he is now one is of the best minor leaguers within a farm system that features some top-end talent.
The Tigers view him as one of those players as well, clearly excited to get him playing with the High Single-A group that features seven of their other Top 30 prospects.