Detroit Tigers Injured Veteran Free Agent Pitcher Makes Huge Recovery Step
The Detroit Tigers may soon have some very positive injury news coming their way after what has been a rough spring in that department.
According to the team's weekly medical update per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb is scheduled to throw a bullpen session tomorrow after missing all of spring training to this point with right hip inflammation.
Cobb, who was signed this offseason on a one-year deal worth $15 million and potentially up to $17 million from innings-based incentives, has not been able to throw a bullpen to this point, though by the sounds of it is well on schedule in his recovery.
Several weeks ago, he received an epidural injection after receiving a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection at the beginning of camp in order to aid in his recovery, something A.J. Hinch clarified was part of the process for Cobb to eventually make his way back to the mound.
How much longer it will be until Cobb will have a chance to start games remains to be seen, though he is entering a crowded rotation competition. With only two spots open at the back end of the rotation and at least four pitchers vying for it not even including Cobb, there's no shortage of options.
Due to the contract Cobb was awarded, there is no question the Tigers would like him to start games and he will likely factor in at some point heavily, but who that bumps out of the equation remains to be seen.
Also revealed in the update was the fact that both the injured Matt Vierling and Parker Meadows - who have already been ruled out for Opening Day - have not begun throwing yet, though they are completing conditioning and defensive drills along with daily rehab.
Getting Vierling and Meadows back is critical to the team's outfield depth as will Cobb be to Detroit's depth within the pitching staff.
While it sounds like all three are moving in the right direction, exactly when they make their return to playing in games remains to be seen at this point.